Theis Assigned To New Senate Committees

March 16, 2020

State Senator Lana Theis of the 22nd District has been assigned to new Senate committees with a goal to continue work in what she says are diverse issues affecting Michigan residents.



Theis, who made the announcement last week, will now serve on the Senate Advice and Consent Committee, and on the Appropriations Subcommittee on K-12 and Michigan Department of Education. She will no longer serve on the Economic and Small Business Committee.



Theis says she takes seriously the task of providing oversight and scrutiny to gubernatorial appointments as a member of the Advice and Consent Committee, adding that the leadership decisions of those appointees have a direct impact on the public, and she feels “it’s important the people have a voice in the process.” That position became open after the State Senate removed Republican Sen. Peter Lucido of Macomb County’s Shelby Township as the result of an investigation concluded allegations of sexual harassment lodged by several women, including a legislator, were credible.



As for her appointment to the Appropriations Committee Theis believes there is no more important work than what is done to support children’s education, and the appointments will give her the opportunity to better serve them.



Theis’ existing committee assignments remain, including serving as chair of the Insurance and Banking and the Education and Career Readiness committees, as vice chair of the Regulatory Reform Committee, and as a member of the Health Policy and Human Services Committee, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, and the Oversight Committee.



Theis says she is looking forward to the new assignments. A full list of Senate committees and their memberships can be found at the link below.