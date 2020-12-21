Theis Bill To Help Protect Victims Of Assault

December 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local lawmaker’s bill aims to provide better protections for victims of domestic violence and assault.



Senate Bill 75, sponsored by State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township, was finalized by the Michigan Senate, Friday. The bill creates an address confidentiality program that helps protect victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking from their attackers.



Participants in the program would be allowed to have their designated address printed on official State of Michigan identification cards, keeping their real physical address secret from those wishing to do them harm. Their locations would additionally be made confidential in the state’s Qualified Voter File system and participants would be exempt from jury duty. Children, under the law, would also be afforded the same address confidentiality if they are at risk of being threatened, of physical harm, or if they or their parents or guardians are victims of the aforementioned crimes that also include rape and sexual battery. Schools would also be prohibited from sharing the addresses of participants.



Theis said, in a release, that assault survivors deserve to live their lives in peace without fear of being tracked down by the attackers. She said, these bills provide a simple way of restoring some piece of mind, and she is thankful for the bipartisan support of her bill.



Theis’ bill now goes to the governor for her signature.