The Well Saints vs. Red Wings Alums at Howell Hockey Night

February 19, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Red Wings Alumni are facing off against The Well Saints during this year’s Hockey Night in Howell. The game is coming up on Saturday, March 7 at 140 Ice Den on Grand Oaks Drive.



Puck drop for the 17th annual game is scheduled at 2:30pm. Doors open at 1pm for the High School Championship Game, also known as the Pregame Playoffs.



Meanwhile, doors at Chemung Hills Golf & Banquet Center open up for dinner at 4pm. There will be music, plus a live and silent auction taking place at the banquet center on Golf Club Road.



Proceeds are benefiting four different charities this year. Those charities include Bendix Academy in Brighton, LivCo Shop with a Cop, Torch 180, and the Amber Reineck House.



A link to more information on Hockey Night is posted below.