The Vitamin Shoppe Now Open in Fenton

August 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Vitamin Shoppe, a leading retail destination for health and wellness solutions, officially opened its newest retail location in Fenton on August 3rd.



Located at 19005 Silver Parkway, Suite B, near Owen Road and US-23, the store is part of The Vitamin Shoppe’s expanding franchise program, and is owned and operated by Fenton-area entrepreneurs, John Kawaleski and Amanda Lambourn.



John brings with him a background in entrepreneurship, owning and operating an excavation business for more than 35 years. He has a known passion for health and fitness, especially in martial arts, having obtained a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Tang Soo Do.



Amanda is a certified holistic health practitioner and is eager to bring what she views as a much-needed health and wellness business to her home community. In a press release she said, "We are excited to bring The Vitamin Shoppe and its commitment to quality and innovation to the Fenton community, where we have consistently heard that there is a void for these types of wellness products.”



A ribbon cutting and grand opening is taking place on August 19 and 20. The event will feature gift bags, a gift basket raffle and a duffel bag give away with a purchase of $59.99 or more (while supplies last).



The Fenton store is open Monday – Saturday (10am – 7pm) and Sunday (11am – 6pm).



For more information visit the provided link.