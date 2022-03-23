Lawmaker Applauds New Project Coming To Downtown Fowlerville

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big project in downtown Fowlerville has gotten the green light.



The Ville Project will include the construction of a new two-story building in downtown Fowlerville. When completed, the mixed-use building will contain eight residential apartments and commercial space on the first floor.



Republican State Representative Bob Bezotte of Marion Township applauded the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for its work with the Michigan Strategic Fund in approving the project. He commented that this will be the first new development in downtown Fowlerville in several years and he’s eager to see the finished product.



The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $3.7 (m) million, which will be supported by a $1.45 (m) million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based loan. The Village of Fowlerville is supporting the project through a 10-year Commercial Rehabilitation Act exemption valued at $451,196.



Bezotte noted the project will bring much-needed housing opportunities and vitality to downtown Fowlerville and he hopes that it serves as a catalyst for future revitalization projects in the community.