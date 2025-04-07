'The Suspect Was Not Handcuffed:' Wriggelsworth Offers Update to Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

April 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff offered an update to the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man Sunday afternoon.



Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth showed two videos of the event, which took place on US 127, near Barnes Road, in Vevay Township.



The man was reportedly walking the wrong way on US 127.



The first appears to show a man running toward a deputy’s vehicle with two items in his hands while the vehicle is reversing away from the man. Wriggelsworth said the man was holding knives.



The second video appears to show the man running away from Sheriff’s Office vehicles down the side of the road before veering toward two deputies and jumping over a barrier and rounding the back of another vehicle.



A still photo shown at the same time appears to show the suspect coming over the barrier with two items, alleged to be knives, in his hands. Another shows what appears to be a knife behind one deputy while another has his gun drawn.



A video of the event which is not from the Sheriff’s Office is being shared on social media. A person can be heard saying “he’s got handcuffs on.”



Wriggelsworth addressed the claims raised in the video.



“To be clear, the subject was not handcuffed prior to shooting,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we never even touched the subject until after force was used.”



A taser was reportedly deployed but was not effective.



The clips that were shared were brief, but Wriggelsworth said the interaction was more than 13 minutes, adding that officers need to make decisions based on the “totality of their circumstances.”



Authorities administered life-saving measures, but the man ultimately succumbed to his injuries.



The Michigan State Police will be conducting the investigation.



The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.



Links to the videos shared by the Sheriff's Office are linked below.



(photo credit: ICSO)