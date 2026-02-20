The SpongeBob Musical Brings Bikini Bottom to Life

February 20, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Bikini Bottom is about to come to life. Parker Middle School students are presenting The SpongeBob Musical next month.



More than 35 students have been rehearsing since November. The production runs March 12-14 at Howell High School's Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.



Evening shows taking place that Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all start at 6:30pm. Meanwhile, there’s also a Saturday afternoon show scheduled at 1pm.



$15 tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door. A link to buy tickets posted below.



Cast members pictured from left to right: Keenan Spitler (Patrick), Gavin Buchanan (SpongeBob), Crosby Malloy (Mr. Krabs), Harper Johnson (Plankton), and Stella Stepp (Sandy Cheeks).