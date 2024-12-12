The Silver Pig's Holiday Pop-Up One of Multiple Merry Events Happening in Howell

December 12, 2024

Amanda Forrester and Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Who says milk and cookies are only for Santa?



The Silver Pig, a speakeasy craft cocktail bar in downtown Howell, has a holiday menu running through the end of the year.



Jessica and I took a trip out to The Silver Pig to see what their pop up had to offer. The atmosphere inside is still just as cozy as usual, with an added festive feel. There are frosted windows, lights and ornaments strung across the ceiling and a Christmas tree decorated with oyster shells taken from their fresh oyster bar.



The oyster shells are on sale throughout the holiday season. To answer the question most people have; the oyster shells are decorated and turned into ornaments. For each one purchased, The Silver Pig is donating $5 to the Livingston Diversity Council. Each ornament was designed by local artist Barbie Perkins.



With a variety of drinks and food on both the holiday and everyday menus, there is something for everyone. The holiday menu features cocktails like the Merry Margarita and Sugar Cookie Martini. The margarita is served in an ornament that says, “Drink Me” and the martini has sprinkles added to the top, making streaks of red and green throughout the drink. Mocktails include the Very Berry Christmas and Jingle Juice.



Cookies and Milk combines food and a drink, by serving a Brandy Alexander in a milk bottle with two chocolate cookies on the side, all placed on a platter designed to look like a letter to Santa.



Lead bartender Julia Blair said this is the first pop up for the establishment, but it won’t be the last. She said there are already plans to bring back the holiday pop up next year along with a Halloween one.



Blair said there has been a lot of excitement about the holiday menu, and the feedback has been positive.



The Silver Pig is one of several Howell businesses participating in Men’s Night Out. Blair said the event is the perfect way to wrap up some last-minute Christmas shopping and get some good food and drinks.



Wandering outside The Silver Pig gives a great view of the holiday lights in downtown Howell. Businesses around the city are having sales and putting their prettiest window forward to draw customers in to find that perfect present.



