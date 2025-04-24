The Search Is On For Capitol's Next Christmas Tree

April 24, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



As warmer, longer days are welcomed back to the state, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget is on the hunt for the state Capitol’s next Christmas tree.



DTMB is asking for the public’s help finding Michigan’s perfect tree, continuing a 39-year tradition. Officials said trees have come from backyards, public land near highways and forests.



2024’s tree, a 60-foot spruce, was donated by Eagle residents Rich and Dorcas Albertson.



“Selecting the state Christmas tree is one of our team’s favorite projects each year,” DTMB Director Michelle Lange said. “It may feel too early to be talking about the holidays, but with Michigan’s summer quickly approaching, it is an ideal time for Michiganders to seek out the perfect tree. We have to start the search process early to make sure everything is in place for Silver Bells in the City.”



Trees must meet the following criteria:



- Be a spruce or fir.



- Be at least 60-feet tall with a maximum crown of 24-feet and a maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches.



- Have easy access to the road with no interference from wires.



- Be available at no cost.



The Department works with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing each year in late October.



This year’s tree-lighting ceremony is being held on Nov. 21 during the 41st Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.



The deadline for nominations is Aug. 18. Individuals that nominate trees should email their name, phone number, a photo of the tree and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov.



Nominations can also be mailed to Christmas Tree Search, Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, Building Operations Division P.O. Box 30026 Lansing, MI 48909.