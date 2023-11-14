“The Roles and Responsibilities of a Planning Commission” Event

November 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Planning Department has partnered with the Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) to provide the public with the opportunity to learn more about the importance of local planning commissions in the community.



The in-person meeting is offered to locally appointed and elected officials, government staff, and interested residents on Thursday, November 30th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Genoa Township Hall Board Room.



The cost is $25 per person and includes printed materials and light refreshments.



According to the event flyer, discussion will be led by Instructor Harmony Fierke-Gmazel, AICP of MSU Extension’s Land Use Team.



Attendees will learn about the functions of a master plan & zoning ordinances, the role of each person appointed to a Planning Commission, and methods of strengthening ethical decision-making skills.



More information can be found at the provided link. Registration runs through 11:59 p.m. EST on November 29th.



The Genoa Township Hall Board Room is located at 2911 Dorr Road in Brighton.