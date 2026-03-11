The Positivity Projects Honors Country Elementary and Navigator Elementary in Pinckney

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



This school year, Pinckney Community Schools’ Country Elementary and Navigator Elementary are both recognized as a "Green Shield School" by The Positivity Project. The project’s goal is to encourage lifelong learning and a positive school culture while building strong relationships among their staff, students, and families.



The elementary schools had to go through an application process in order to qualify. In the project application, there were six categories the organization took a close look at. The categories include leadership, community impact, classroom and schoolwide implementation, plus student and family engagement.



Selected schools are known for their strength in character. The award highlights excellence, pride, and positive learning environments where students thrive both personally and academically.



A link to learn more about The Positivity Project is posted below, along with a link to more information on the Green Shield School Award.