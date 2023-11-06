'The Nutcracker Ballet' Returns to Brighton Dec. 2nd & 3rd

November 6, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The holiday season is fast approaching, and that means it’s time for seasonal favorites like "The Nutcracker."



2023 marks the Brighton School of Ballet’s 37th year of performing the holiday classic. The tradition features more than 100 local dancers and gymnasts along with professional guest artists performing the show.



The production, featuring the music of Tchaikovsky, includes the famed dances in the magical land of sweets and that of the Sugar Plum Fairy.



The show takes place December 2nd and 3rd at the Brighton Center For Performing Arts.



Tickets must be purchased in advance for reserved seating.



In preparation for opening night, a festive "Suite Dreams Party" is planned for little ones on Friday, November 17th.



The Nutcracker-themed evening is planned for parents and their children ages 3-8 and includes a special reading of "The Nutcracker", accompanied by a visit from the Sugar Plum Fairy.



In addition to story time, excerpts from the Nutcracker Ballet will be performed by Brighton School of Ballet upper level students.



The event will be held at the Oak Pointe Country Club in Brighton from 6-8 p.m.



