The Margaret Dunning Foundation Awards Hartland High School's Auto Program $70,000 Grant

August 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Hartland High School’s Auto Program will be getting new equipment after receiving a grant.



The Margaret Dunning Foundation awarded the group a grant of $70,000 to support automotive equipment upgrades.



Automotive teacher Dan Trahey submitted for and obtained the grant, which will allow them to add new welding equipment to the auto shop. Officials said the additional equipment includes welding booths with integrated ventilation systems and multi-process welders.



Lincoln Electric is providing a “full comprehensive training curriculum” that will allow students to earn certifications.



“We are thrilled to receive this grant that will allow us to safely teach welding in a well-ventilated area with full learning management resources,” Trahey said. “These improvements will help our students develop valuable skills that are needed in the automotive industry.”



The Margaret Dunning Foundation in 1997 by Ms. Dunning. She was born in Redford Twp. in 1910 before moving to Plymouth in the 1920s with her mother. She was a “major supporter” of a number of Plymouth nonprofits, including the Plymouth District Library and the Plymouth Historical Society. Dunning was a classic car enthusiast who regularly participated in the Woodward Dream Cruise with her 1930 Packard 740 Roadster. She died at the age of 104 in 2015. Her estate provided additional funding to the foundation, which officials said “continues to support her charitable interests and legacy.”



