The Lake Lucy Barge Bash is Coming to New Hudson on June 10

June 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The third annual Lake Lucy Barge Bash is coming to New Hudson on Saturday June 10th, featuring local bands and musicians at a unique lakeside venue.



The day-long event showcases musical performances on a floating stage about 60 feet from the Lake Lucy shoreline. Lake Lucy is located off Haas Road, just south of 12 Mile Road.



Guests are encouraged to bring a chair to post-up on the grassy, open-seating area that faces the lake.



This year's headlining act is hometown musician Kari Holmes, who recently recorded with acclaimed producers in Nashville, TN.



Event MC Jack Alexander said Lake Lucy is an event venue like no other, and has gained huge attention over the last few years.



“It’s the most gorgeous lake with a beautiful lawn that wraps around the lake. There’s a huge barge where band members and myself will announce and play music... and the sound is just impeccable."



Admission includes parking and activities for attendees of all ages, such as a bounce house and horseshoe pits. Guests are able to bring yard games, coolers, and kayaks (and a life preserver).



Andy Fletcher owns a portion of the property surrounding Lake Lucy that has been reserved for the event. He told WHMI, water access is available for kayaking, swimming, or tubing during the concert.



Local food vendors include The New Hudson Inn, Southern Shaved Ice, and Grand Traverse Pie Company.



Tickets are $35 each. More information and a link to purchase tickets is provided below.