The Hunt is On for Michigan's Biggest Trees

August 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan-based non-profit, ReLeaf Michigan, is seeking entries for the 16th Michigan Big Tree Hunt.



The search for Michigan’s biggest trees happens every two years and offers prizes to those who identify the state's biggest trees.



Michigan currently has five champion trees, the largest living specimens of their species.



The biggest trees recorded in the Big Tree Hunt that ended in 2022 were both cottonwoods: A tree with a 308-inch circumference discovered by youth hunter Aidan Presnell in Washtenaw County (pictured) and a 301-inch tree reported by Mike Antoszewski and Paul Funk in Monroe County.



ReLeaf says you don't have to look hard, as many larger trees are located in common areas such as local parks, backyards or along hiking trails.



The general public is welcome to participate. The contest awards the largest tree submitted in each Michigan county as well as trees that represent the largest of their type.



More than 650 trees were submitted for consideration during the last Big Tree Hunt, and more than 100 certificates and prizes were awarded to the people who discovered them.



Visit the Michigan Big Tree Hunt webpage (link provided) for contest details and a list of 2022 winners, photo gallery and featured “Big Tree of the Week.”