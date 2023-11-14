The Hive Youth & Teen Center To Host Walkathon Fundraiser

November 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraising campaign is underway for the Hive Youth & Teen Center in the City of Howell.



Teens are making it their mission to raise $20,000 for the center and are kicking everything off with their first-ever Walkathon Fundraiser.



The Hive Teen Center is operated by the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority and located in the Bennett Recreation Center off Grand River.



It’s described as a place where teens can “come to gather with friends, interact with adults on relatively equal footing, gain recognition for their efforts and skills, and make choices about what they will do and how they will do it, all in a place that is teen-driven”.



During the upcoming Walkathon, teens will be walking all night long to raise funds for the center, with entertainment and activities planned for the entire evening. Some include a StarSlam blockbuster wrestling event put on by Combat 1 Wrestling, a "Pros vs. Joes Chili Cook Off", a Super Smash Brothers Tournament, and more. It will be held from 8pm to 8am on Saturday, December 2nd at the Oceola Community Center.



The event is open to the public. Community members are invited to attend to help cheer on the teens. Donations are being sought for the cause. Officials say both one-time and per-mile pledges go a long way to helping teens reach their goal and can be submitted online.



Details are available in the provided link and flyer.