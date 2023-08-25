'Great British Baking Tour' Heads to the Brighton District Library

August 25, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Brighton District Library is hosting the Great British Baking Tour for guests to learn the well-loved recipes, tips, and tricks of British baking, inspired by the hit Netflix series, "The Great British Baking Show."



The class will be virtually hosted by UK travel/relocation consultant and former UK resident Claire Evans on September 7 from 7:00-8:00 p.m.



Guests can expect a "culinary tour" of the UK to learn about regional specialties, their origins, and how to make a proper cup of tea. Inspired by recipes you've seen in the TV series, Evans will translate the trickiest parts of British recipes so you can try them in your own kitchen.



This program is in partnership with Rochester Hills Public Library, Ransom District Public Library, East Lansing Public Library, and Troy Public Library to stream this

Zoom event.



The program is viewable via Zoom, either at home or at the Brighton District Library. Guests can sign up at the provided link or call 810-229-6571 for more information.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116.