The Garbage Man Howell Facility Damaged by Fire

January 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Garbage Man of Howell is asking customers for patience after a fire engulfed the company's headquarters near Livingston County Airport Wednesday night.



In Facebook Post, the company said "As many of you know we've suffered a fire at our headquarters this evening. As of now we plan on running routes tomorrow (THU) to the best of our ability. Please be patient as we navigate the next few days. We will update you as soon as we can."



The Garbage Man provides trash service to neighborhoods across Livingston County, including parts of Howell, Brighton and others, from Pinckney to Hartland.



According to Howell Area Fire Department, crews responded to a reported structure fire at 2000 N. Burkhart Road at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday.



Upon arrival, the first crew found heavy fire showing through the roof of a 100 ft x 60 ft metal pole-barn-style structure.



Due to the extent of the fire and structural involvement, crews immediately initiated defensive fire operations to bring the blaze under control while ensuring firefighter safety.



Howell firefighters were supported on scene by multiple partner agencies, including: Fowlerville Fire Department, Brighton Area Fire Authority, Livingston County EMS, DTE Energy, Consumers Energy, and Livingston County Road Commission.



Additionally, the Putnam Township Fire Department provided station coverage during the incident to ensure uninterrupted service to the community.



Fire suppression efforts continued into the early morning hours. No injuries were reported, and all units cleared the scene and returned to service shortly after 1:00 a.m.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Fire photo by Sam Freeman.