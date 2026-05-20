“The Bible Beyond Black and White” Covers Race and Ethics in Howell

May 20, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Faith and Race Project is hosting a free presentation this evening that will cover racism, antisemitism, and nationalism.



"The Bible Beyond Black and White" discussion is taking place from 7-8:30pm at the First United Methodist Church of Howell on Bower Street. Doors will open up at 6:45pm.



Registration is encouraged and everyone is welcome to attend. Chairperson of Livingston Faith and Race Project, Dr. Leo Hanifin, says it’s important to show up together, stand together, and speak together.



Leading the conversation will be Dr. Elliot Ratzman, a research fellow at the University of Michigan’s Raoul Wallenberg Institute. He teaches courses on modern religious thought, politics, and culture with an emphasis on race and ethics.



Meanwhile, the organization's goal is to unite the community by increasing understanding and progressing toward becoming a more diverse and welcoming place to live and visit. Local religious leaders will also comment on how to find a path forward for the community following the presentation.



A link to register is posted below, as well as a link to learn more about Livingston Faith and Race Project.