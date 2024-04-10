The Arc Livingston Schedules Annual Golf Classic

April 10, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Summer is on its way, and that means golf for a lot of people, including The Arc Livingston, as they gear up for their annual golf classic.



The charity event is scheduled for June 10th at Lakelands Golf & Country Club. It raises money for people across Livingston County with developmental disabilities, as well as their families.



Arc Livingston Executive Director Laura Sauer says organizers are excited for the fundraiser and the community’s continued support. Services include educational advocacy, fully accessible and inclusive social events, support groups and more.



The golf classic is a full fun day of golf including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.



Registration for golfers is open at the link below.



Also, The Arc Livingston is looking for auction item donors as well as additional sponsors.



If you or your company would be interested in supporting The Arc Livingston, contact Laura Sauer at laura@arclivingston.org or call the office at 517-546-1228.



The Arc Livingston is a non-profit organization.



Additional details are available at the link below.