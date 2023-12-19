The Arc Livingston Names Laura Sauer Executive Director

December 19, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



The Arc Livingston has announced the hiring of a new Executive Director. The non-profit announced the appointment on December 18th, following a vote on December 11th by its Board of Directors.



Laura Sauer has been acting interim Executive Director, but as of the meeting and vote, she is now the official new Executive Director.



Sauer says, "I believe strongly in the mission of Arc Livingston, and am beyond grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Arc Livingston team and to serve our community in this capacity."



Previously, Sauer was a classroom teacher, an advocate with Arc, and has served as an educational consultant and mentor to parents of children with disabilities.



The Board and Arc of Livingston say they are thrilled to have someone with Laura Sauer's leadership skills and passion for the mission as Executive Director.



Arc of Livingston is a non-profit organization that empowers people with developmental disabilities and their families to ensure that they can fully participate in their community.



For more information visit www.arclivingston.org