The Arc Livingston Awarded Grant Celebrating Volunteerism

October 26, 2019

A grant celebrating volunteerism has been awarded to a local nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with developmental disabilities and their families.



The Arc Livingston has received a grant from Comcast NBCUniversal, in gratitude for their partnership during the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day, in the amount of $1,055.97.



Fifty-four volunteers from Comcast, The Arc Livingston and the greater Livingston County community spent the day painting The Arc’s building, which they rent space from The Livingston County United Way, making blankets that were donated to local shelters, planting flowers, and painting rocks to decorate the landscape surrounding the building.



Comcast Cares Day celebrates the spirit of volunteerism that Comcast employees bring to life each and every day of the year. This year, a record number of volunteers, projects, and total hours served took place during one of the largest corporate commitments to volunteerism and service in America.



More than 120,000 Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners volunteered at 1,450 projects in 23 countries around the world.