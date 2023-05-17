New Texas Roadhouse In Green Oak Township Opens Monday

May 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The new Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Green Oak Township opens up next week.



The newly constructed restaurant is located at 6800 Whitmore Lake Road and opens on Monday, May 22nd.



Texas Roadhouse hired 210 new employees. The restaurant is training servers, line cooks, hosts, meat cutters and all employees this week. The Green Oak Township Police and Fire departments, staff at Trinity Health hospitals, and Michigan State Police troopers will be first to try the popular restaurant’s steaks, ribs and made-from-scratch sides.



Prior to opening, the restaurant will host invitation-only pre-opening events to raise money for Veterans Connected and Hot Pink Helpers.



Managing Partner Ricka Tien said it’s important to honor and support the military and their sacrifices for the Nation. He said Veterans Connected helps local veterans in financial crisis while Hot Pink Helpers helps local breast cancer patients. Having lost family members to cancer, Tien said he knows firsthand how the organization positively impacts their journey and allows them to focus on their health - not the financial burden that comes with this diagnosis. He said they’re proud to celebrate their opening by supporting the incredible charities.



The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the local Chamber of Commerce on opening day at 1pm.



Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10pm and on Friday from 3 to 11pm. It will be open for both lunch and dinner Saturday from 11am to 11pm and on Sunday from 11am to 10pm.