Terran Frye Named July Veteran Of The Month

July 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has named the July Veteran of the Month.



Terran Frye is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served from 2001 to 2005. He was deployed to Iraq from March 2003 to June 2003 with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, and again in 2005 with the 2nd Marine Division Headquarters Battalion.



Terran continues to serve his community as a Post Service Officer at the American Legion Post 141 in Howell.