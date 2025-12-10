Teradyne Robotics Announces New US Operations Hub in Wixom

December 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Teradyne Robotics will establish a U.S. Operations Hub in the City of Wixom, with support from a $2.7 million Michigan Business Development Program grant approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board.



According to a release, the project will create approximately 230 new jobs and invest up to $32 million to manufacture Universal Robots industrial collaborative robots, known as cobots, with future potential to include MiR autonomous mobile robots.



The facility will also serve as a regional customer training center, service hub, and visitor experience center.



“Locating this hub in Metro Detroit puts us at the center of U.S. manufacturing and innovation,” said Justin Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of the Teradyne Robotics Group. “Being close to leading manufacturers allows us to deliver automation solutions to some of our biggest customers, enabling Teradyne Robotics to be even more agile and responsive. The region’s industrial foundation, strong talent base, world-class universities and growing aerospace sector make it an ideal base to support advanced manufacturing in the United States.”



“Teradyne’s decision to locate its cutting-edge U.S. Operations Headquarters, along with more than 200 good-paying jobs to Wixom, is great news,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “It’s a testament to the commitment and collaboration that Oakland County and the state of Michigan have shown to strengthening our economy and growing jobs in the important sectors of advanced manufacturing and robotics.”



The hub will support American manufacturers in boosting productivity, reshoring, upskilling, and increasing automation to address workforce challenges, improve workplace safety, and enhance global competitiveness. Teradyne considered locating this operations hub in five different states but chose Michigan for its strong talent base and manufacturing heritage.



“The City of Wixom welcomes Teradyne, Inc. as they establish this first-of-its-kind facility that will bring advanced robotics manufacturing, service, and operations to our community,” said Wixom Mayor Patrick Beagle. “We’re proud to be their new home and look forward to supporting the more than 200 new employees Teradyne plans to locate here as the next step in their more than 60-year history as an industry-leader in the automation and robotics space.”



Details are linked below.