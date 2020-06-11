Tentative Deal Reached With BAS Bargaining Units

June 11, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Board of Education has reached tentative agreements with two of the district’s bargaining units, whose contracts are set to expire at the end of this month.



The bargaining units include the Brighton Area Schools Administrators’ Association - consisting of about 25 school principals, assistant or grade-level principals and department directors — and the Brighton Education Support Personnel Association. BESPA consists of about 65 secretaries, food service employees, para-professionals and maintenance personnel. Due to the uncertainty of the times, with a possible $650 or more cut in state per-pupil aid expected in the coming year, both contracts would be just for one year, starting July 1st.



Each bargaining unit has agreed to forego any wage, step or benefit increases during the time the contract is in effect. However BASAA members who undergo 30 hours of professional development will receive a lump sum payment equal to 2% of their base salary. Likewise, BESPA employees completing contractual professional development hours no later than May 1, 2021, will receive an off-schedule lump sum payment equivalent to two percent.



The board is expected to ratify the agreements at its next meeting, on June 22nd.