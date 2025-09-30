Temporary Signs Expected on Metered Ramps Along I-96 Flex Route

September 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Drivers can expect to see some new, temporary signs on some ramps along the I-96 Flex Route.



Officials said the signs will remind drivers to pull all the way up to the white line when the signal is red for metered ramps. This ensures sensors on the ramp are triggered correctly and activate the light, allowing people to enter the expressway.



Ramp metering signals are on the following ramps:



- Southbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96



- Southbound Milford Road to westbound I-96



- Northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96



- Wixom Road to westbound I-96



- Southbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96



- Southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96



- Northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96



- Northbound Novi Road to westbound I-96



MDOT said ramp meters have been used in other states to reduce crashes and improve travel times by controlling the flow of traffic entering the expressway. “By breaking up platoons of entering traffic, the need for drivers already on the freeway to slow down further is reduced and vehicles can merge more smoothly onto the freeway.



The link below features a video from MDOT on how ramp meters work.



Drivers approaching a red ramp meter signal will need to form two lanes on the ramp, stop at the white line and wait for the signal to turn green. Ramp meters to the right and left of the ramp alternate green signals, allowing one vehicle at a time to merge onto the freeway.



Not stopping at a red meter signal is a traffic violation. It is treated the same as running a red light at a traditional signal. Drivers can merge normally when the ramp meters flash yellow.