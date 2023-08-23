Gravel Resurfacing Project In Argentine Township

Jessica Mathews





A gravel resurfacing project is planned in Argentine Township tomorrow.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Telling Road between Lahring Road and Sheridan Avenue on Thursday and Friday.



Work will take place from 7am to 4pm, weather permitting.



Telling Road will be closed to thru-traffic. Motorists are advised to allow additional time to reach their destination if traveling in the area.