Michigan AG Cracking Down On Telemarketers

August 26, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Attorney Generals are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on telemarketers.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel along with Attorney Generals from many other states, would like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to crack down on telemarketers. She wants them to keep records of their activities so that law enforcement can hold them accountable when they break the law.



Nessel says that consumers must be protected from abusive telemarketing practices, including illegal robocalls. The Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) went into effect in 1995 which helps prevent telemarketers from scamming, harassing or threatening people.



The attorney generals are encouraging the FTC to adopt proposed changes to the rules, including requiring telemarketers and sellers to maintain information such as copies of each unique, prerecorded messages and records that prove a seller has an established business relationship with a consumer.