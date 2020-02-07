Teens Face Conspiracy Charge In Fowlerville Gun Store Robbery

Following the robbery of several gun stores, including one in Livingston County, federal conspiracy charges have been filed against two teens.



According to a newly issued criminal indictment, a federal grand jury charged 18-year-old Brandon McClure and 19-year-old Daniel Rae with Conspiracy to Steal Firearms from a Federally-Licensed Firearms Dealer and Possess Stolen Firearms. Agents with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) previously testified that McClure and Rae, along with a third suspect, broke into Titus Kustoms LLC on Grand Avenue in Fowlerville in the early morning hours of December 11th and stole more than a dozen firearms.



It was one of at least half a dozen gun stores in southeast Michigan that the trio is accused of either trying to break into or did break into and stole weapons from. The others include "Not Just Guns" in Mason and Men of Arms in Charlotte. The ATF says that after that final break-in attempt on December 18th in Charlotte, police caught McClure and a juvenile suspect. Law enforcement agencies then raided several locations that both McClure and Rae had been spotted at, finding stolen firearms, blue latex gloves that matched those found at the scene in Fowlerville and price tags from several of the stores, including Fowlerville’s Titus Kustoms location.



Both suspects were arraigned Thursday in federal court, where they entered not guilty pleas. (JK)