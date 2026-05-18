Teens Extricated After Weekend Crash In Hell

May 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three teens were involved in a crash over the weekend involving heavy extrication late Saturday night in the tiny Putnam Township hamlet of Hell.



Putnam Township Fire Department Chief Curt Ruf told WHMI the call came in at 10:52pm, with the crash located on Silver Hill just North of Tiplady Road. He said there were three teenage male patients and they had to extricate two of them.



Ruf said one was transported by ground ambulance via Livingston County EMS and another via Survival Flight to University of Michigan Ann Arbor due to extensive extrication. Survival Flight landed at Screams Ice Cream. Ruf said both sustained non-life-threatening injuries – adding all are in recovery currently, and will fully recover.



The Putnam Township Fire Department thanked all fire, EMS, and law enforcement personnel who assisted on scene. That included the Hamburg Township Fire Department, Green Oak Charter Township Fire Department, Unadilla Township Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Survival Flight, and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.