Teen Charged With Target Robbery, Police Chase

January 17, 2020

Charges have been filed against two teens following the robbery of a big box store and police chase into Livingston County.



The break-in happened early Monday at the Target store in Fenton. Responding officers gave the suspect’s vehicle chase onto southbound US-23 into Livingston County, where stop sticks were deployed near Fausett Road. Police testified that the car swerved towards Livingston County deputies and struck a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle during the incident. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop just south of M-59, where three suspects fled on foot. The subsequent manhunt, which involved both K9 units and drones, took several hours before they were all taken into custody.



17-year-old Jamone Carter of Kentwood was charged by the Livingston County Prosecutors Office with two counts of resisting and obstructing police and one count of breaking and entering. He is also charged in Genesee County with one count of breaking and entering a building with intent. 17-year-old Kquazay Vinson of Grand Rapids was charged in Livingston County with three counts of resisting and obstructing police officers and breaking and entering a building with intent in Genesee County. The third male suspect, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids, will face charges in juvenile court.



Authorities say all are members of a Grand Rapids group called the "Young Money Gang" which is responsible for nearly a dozen similar robberies, including the smash and grab robbery of the Brighton Target store in December. That incident remains under investigation. (JK)