Teen With Autism Rescued from Marsh in Proud Lake

August 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 14-year-old Farmington Hills boy with autism is rescued from a marshy area of Proud Lake State Recreation Area after running away from a church group he was camping with.



It happened Tuesday afternoon.



Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, along with members of the D-N-R and Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Police Department used K-9s, drones and a helicopter to find the boy who was unable to free himself from a marsh area with no trail or road access.



He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released with minor scrapes and bruises.