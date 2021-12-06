Teen Transplant Survivor Crushes Toy Drive Goal For Kids In Hospital

December 6, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A toy drive organized by a local liver transplant survivor for kids at a children’s hospital was a total success.



13-year-old Avery Brusseau of Hartland Township was born with a rare liver disease and has undergone numerous surgeries through her life. Brusseau has celebrated nearly every holiday at Mott’s Children’s Hospital except for Christmas, but this year is playing the part of Santa Claus for her peers and all the kids there.



Now five-years post-transplant, Brusseau had the idea to give back and was aiming to collect 1,000 toys with the community’s help. Her mother, Candace, tells WHMI that Avery crushed that goal and ended up with 1,614 toys. Candace says that all the kids at Mott Hospital and its Child Life Center/Room are going to be thrilled.



The gifts would make a big difference in any year, but even moreso this year because patients can’t share a lot due to COVID protocols.