Teen Struck By Vehicle In Ingham County

August 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A teen was struck by a vehicle while walking home from school Wednesday in Delhi Township.



Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car versus pedestrian crash shortly before 3pm.



A 46-year-old Okemos woman was said to be traveling southbound on Aurelius Road near Wilcox Road when her vehicle struck a 13-year-old boy who was walking home from Holt Jr. High School.



The student was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The Office said “Our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery are with the young man, his family, and the Holt community”.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Trent Ernst at 517-676-8444, ext. 1961.