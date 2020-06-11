Teen Sentenced To Time Served For Police Chase

June 11, 2020

A teenager has been sentenced after police say he and another teen broke into a big box store and led officers on a chase into Livingston County.



18-year-old Jamone Carter of Kentwood was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing police. He had faced two years in prison, but after pleading guilty to the charges, he was sentenced last week to 144 days in jail, time he had already served. However, he still faces a breaking and entering charge in Genesee County, stemming from the January 13th break-in at the Target store in Fenton that began the series of events that led to Carter and co-defendant, 17-year-old Kquazay Vinson of Grand Rapids, leading police on a chase into Livingston County. The chase ended just south of M-59, where Carter, Vinson and a 16-year-old fled on foot. The subsequent manhunt, which involved both K9 units and drones, took several hours before they were all taken into custody. Vinson, meanwhile, has a preliminary exam set for July 20th on three counts of resisting and obstructing police officers. He also faces a count of breaking and entering a building with intent in Genesee County. Authorities say all are members of a Grand Rapids group called the "Young Money Gang" which is responsible for nearly a dozen similar robberies, including the smash and grab robbery of the Brighton Target store in December. That incident remains under investigation.