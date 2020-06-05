Teen Arrested For Brandishing Pellet Gun At Protest Crowd

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local teen was arrested for brandishing a weapon while driving through downtown Howell Thursday afternoon where several hundred demonstrators were gathered in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest against police brutality and racism.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 16-year-old male driving a black Ford Focus was traveling through the area and waiving what appeared to be a gun at the crowd that was gathered throughout the downtown area and at the historic courthouse. He was arrested near Grand Oaks Drive and the Home Depot store. The Sheriff’s Office says it turned out to be a pellet gun. While the teen was arrested, he was not lodged in the Livingston County Jail and was turned over to a parent. It’s unclear if the teen will face any charges.



With the exception of the incident, local authorities and city officials said everything went well and crowds were peaceful during Thursday’s events.