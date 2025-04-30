Teen Killed, Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash in Green Oak Twp

April 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 16-year-old is dead, two other teens were injured in a rollover crash on Whitmore Lake Road in Green Oak Township late Tuesday evening.



According to police, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash near M-36 around 10:30 pm. That's where they discovered a 16-year-old rear passenger had been ejected from the Mercury Montego. Life-saving efforts were initiated but were unsuccessful. The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The front passenger, also 16-years-old, sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle also suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital.



Preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash. The driver refused to submit to a preliminary breath test. As a result, a search warrant was obtained for a blood-draw, and those results are currently pending.



The identities of those involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.



This incident remains under active investigation. The Green Oak Township Police Department is working in coordination with the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office to determine potential charges.