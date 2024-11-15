Teen Girl Dies Hours After Crash in Delhi Twp

November 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 13-year-old girl is dead, her father and two younger siblings are recovering after a wreck in Delhi Township Thursday morning.



Ingham County Sheriff's investigators say the family from Onondaga was struck by a 20-year-old Holt woman at the intersection of Holt and College Roads around 7am Thursday.



The family was taken to the hospital, where the 13-year-old required emergency surgery and died overnight.



No charges have been filed yet against the other driver.