Teen Critical, Three Others Injured in Two-Car Crash Near Downtown Howell

March 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 14-year-old girl was rushed to Mott Children's Hospital in critical condition following a two-car crash near downtown Howell Tuesday afternoon.



According to Howell Police, officers were dispatched to the scene at E. Grand River Avenue and National Street at 3:39 pm, for a report of "an injury accident where CPR was in progress."



Investigators say a Jeep, driven by a 19-year-old Howell resident, was traveling eastbound on Grand River and "failed to stop for a red light" at National.



It was struck by a Chrysler Pacifica heading northbound on National.



The driver of the Pacifica was identified as a 42-year-old Howell resident. Also in the vehicle were a 14-year-old girl and infant boy.



The occupants of the Pacifica were all transported to Mott due to the teen being in critical condition.



The driver and infant were said to in stable condition. The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and taken to Trinity Hospital - Howell for care.



The crash closed down the intersection of Grand River and National for about two hours.



There are no indications of alcohol or electronic device use as a factor in the crash, according to police. Seatbelts and a child safety seat were in use by occupants of the vehicles.



The Howell Police Department was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Howell Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



Photo courtesy of WHMI's Dan Martin.