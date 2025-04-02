13-Year-Old Steals Vehicle, Crashes Into Home

April 2, 2025

A teen stole a vehicle and crashed it into a home in Delhi Township today.



At around 12:30pm Wednesday, Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 400 block of Rexford Avenue in Delhi Township for a vehicle that crashed into a single-family home. The vehicle left the scene shortly after crashing.



A Deputy assigned to the Delhi Division located the vehicle in a nearby apartment complex and determined a 13-year-old had taken the vehicle without her mother knowing. Three other minors were in the car at the time of the crash.



The home had extensive damage.



There were no injuries.





