Teen Bicyclist Seriously Injured, Struck By Car in Putnam Twp

May 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



From the Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office:



On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at approximately 4:33 p.m. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a vehicle versus bicyclist on Farley Rd at the intersection of Lakeland Trail in Putnam Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2014 Ford Focus being operated by a 17-year-old male Pinckney resident was traveling north on Farley Rd and was approaching the intersection of the Lakeland Trail. A 13-year-old female Pinckney resident was riding a bicycle on Lakeland Trail. The female failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the roadway as the Ford was approaching. The female was struck by the Ford and ejected off the bicycle.



The bicyclist was transported to the U of M hospital by Livingston County EMS in critical condition. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The Ford driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash. The Ford's passenger, a 15-year-old male from Pinckney also did not sustain any injuries from the crash. The occupants in the Ford were wearing their seat belts.



Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The road was closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Hamburg Township PD, Putnam Township Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS,



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.