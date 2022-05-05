Ted Lindsay Foundation Expands in Livingston County

May 5, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



The late, Detroit Red Wings great, # 7, Ted Lindsay has raised over $5,500,000 for kids with autism and the Ted Lindsay Foundation is introducing itself and expanding into Livingston County.



The foundation helps with education and autism research to help kids with autism and their families.



They have also created a "Courage Award" to highlight special kids who have moved up in life.



There will be a special golf outing at the Detroit Golf Club to raise funds for the cause.



For more information, visit the provided link.