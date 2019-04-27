TechnoDogs Win FIRST World Robotics Championship

The Brighton TechnoDogs, who were in an alliance consisting of a team from Sterling Heights and one from the Netherlands, have won the "FIRST" World Robotics Championship, held Thursday Friday and today (Sat.) at the Cobo Center and Ford Field in Detroit.



“We struggled through the Round Robin - lost the first match, then won the second - and won (the title) by one point over (an alliance of) two Canadian teams,” said head adult mentor Dan DeLisle. The team is coached by Rocky Roberts. More information, with photos, will be forthcoming on our website Sunday. (TT) Photo courtesy of Mary Durbin Beane