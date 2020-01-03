Teams Will Try To 'Hit The Buzzer' For Cancer Patients

January 3, 2020

An event next month will use a popular game show format to try and raise funds for those battling cancer.



On Saturday, February 8th, Five Points of Hope, a Milford-based non-profit that grants money to Michigan cancer patients struggling financially, will present 'Family Feud' at the American Legion Hall on W. Commerce Road. Teams of between 2 and 8 members will get a chance to answer questions, with bonus rounds included. There will also be prizes for the winning team. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 on the door. A light dinner will be served, and drinks will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm, and the game gets underway at 7pm.



Five Points of Hope provides grants of up to $500 to help patients pay for unaffordable essentials such as insurance deductibles, prescriptions, medical equipment and utility bills. In 2018, their small group of volunteers raised almost $60,000 for deserving cancer patients in Michigan. You’ll find additional details about the Family Feud fundraiser and the group itself through the link below. (JK)