Teal Pumpkin Project To Host Trunk-or-Trinket Event Friday

October 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area children that suffer from food allergies have an opportunity to take part in a trick-or-treating event that’s more their style this Friday.



This marks the second year of the Teal Pumpkin Project and a Trunk or Treat style event is planned. The Teal Pumpkin Project focuses on making Halloween a fun experience for kids with food allergies and encourages people to put out a teal pumpkin and give away non-food items for kids such as toys or trinkets.



Jennifer Cruthirds started the project and a non-profit, the Calvin Cruthirds Foundation, in memory of her son, who she says had some challenges and food allergies was one of them. She says the goal of the foundation is to raise awareness but also create more inclusive environments, experiences and opportunities. Halloween was Calvin’s birthday so Jennifer says it was an exciting time but also stressful because of his allergies and there being so much candy he couldn’t eat.



She tells WHMI they’ve planned a Trunk-or-Trinket event this Friday with non-food items at the Legacy Center in Green Oak Township. Cruthirds says a group of people have volunteered to decorate their trunks and hand out non-food items so kids can come and trunk-or-treat for little fun things that aren’t food. She says it’s a safe event for kids with food-allergies or anyone else who wants to come – noting they’ll be following all required COVID-19 safety precautions.



Friday’s event will run from 6 to 8pm in the parking lot by the baseball field at the Legacy Center. More information can be found through the provided web link, which also features suggestions for non-food items to hand out on Halloween.