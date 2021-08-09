Public Meeting On Teahen Road Drainage Issues

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public meeting is scheduled in September to discuss runoff and drainage problems associated with a road in Hamburg Township.



There have been historic drainage issues with Teahen Road, resulting in discussions over the years between the township and the Livingston County Road Commission and Drain Commission. There had been some interest expressed in trying to upgrade Teahen Road but a group of residents later petitioned the Drain Commission to establish a drain on the road. The matter was discussed at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting.



One resident who lives on Teahen Road spoke during Call to the Public and said there’s been a lot of talk about how a solution might be put in place to address road runoff and sediment going into Winans Lake. Having watched it over the years and the modifications that have been already done by the Road and Drain Commissions, he told the board he's decided to photograph and document the “lack of problems”, especially with all of the rain this year.



The resident said years ago, the road would wash right into the lake but since drainage has been cut around it, he doesn’t see any sediment washing into the lake – even after big rains. He added he thinks it’s important to step back and make sure they’re actually solving a problem that exists.



Supervisor Pat Hohl noted that some residents were before the Road Commission recently who do not want to pave Teahen Road and felt it would destroy the aesthetics and natural beauty of the road.



Hohl commented that nothing has been decided but stressed that the board has no influence over anything and it’s up to the Drain Commission, which will be hosting a public information meeting. It will take place on September 1st at 7pm at the Hamburg Township Hall off Merrill Road.



Photo: Google Street View.