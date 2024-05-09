Teachers, Staff Demand Answers from Ann Arbor Public Schools

May 9, 2024

Still more questions than answers following another contentious Ann Arbor school board meeting.



Teachers, staff, students and parents flooded Huron High School Wednesday, demanding they know when and how the district will close a $25 million budget gap -- caused mainly by a $14 million accounting error.



"They're not sharing any information with us," said one teacher. "I think that's our biggest frustration, that we don't have an information."



"They were told they had five years to fix it, but they want to do it all in one shot," another teacher said. "All that's going to do is hurt everybody. It's going to hurt the students worse."



Ann Arbor's school board already authorized layoffs, but has yet to make that decision final. Teachers and their families say they've been on pins and needles since the budget deficit was announced.



"Say when we will know if this is going to happen. And do it directly and clearly so I can go to sleep tonight, please," one teacher asked the board.