Teachers & Classrooms Quarantined Following Positive COVID Tests

November 23, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Class is being held today at a local elementary school, despite two teachers testing positive for COVID-19, forcing the quarantine of two classrooms.



According to Hartland Consolidated Schools Superintendent Chuck Hughes, two teachers at Creekside Elementary tested positive from “an outside exposure activity” resulting in two classrooms of students being quarantined. Hughes added that the teachers who tested positive worked with other teachers 48 hours prior to symptoms requiring testing, so they are either in quarantine or “out until negative testing results occur to be safe for all.” Hughes says that Creekside is open today as they feel confident the district’s “strategies to limit in school transmission are working well.”



Currently, the Hartland COVID reporting page shows 8 active confirmations in the district; six at Hartland High School and one each at the LEGACY Alternative High School and another among food service staff. Those are dated from last Monday, November 16th. Hughes tells WHMI that the Creekside cases are new from over the weekend and will be added to the page today.



The positive cases come as COVID-19 levels are experiencing a massive surge across the state and locally. On Friday, the Livingston County Health Department issued its latest COVID-19 report in which it noted a 53% increase in case counts over the previous two weeks, while the positivity rate is 13.3%, almost double what it was at the beginning of November.