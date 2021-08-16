Taylor Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Handy Township Crash

August 16, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A single-vehicle injury crash Sunday night that sent the driver to the hospital with serious injuries is being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



According to a press release, deputies were dispatched just after 10pm to a single-vehicle injury crash on eastbound I-96, east of Fowlerville Road in Handy Township.



A preliminary investigation indicated that a 28-year-old woman from Taylor was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on I-96 when the vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway onto the shoulder. As the vehicle re-entered the roadway, authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle crossing both eastbound lanes of travel.



The vehicle then continued off the right side of the roadway until it collided with the ditch and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was flown to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Survival Flight with life-threatening injuries. The driver was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.



Both eastbound lanes of travel were closed for approximately 2 hours during the investigation and clean-up.



Both alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Fowlerville PD, Michigan State Police, Fowlerville Fire Department, Green Oak PD, and Livingston County EMS.